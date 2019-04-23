An erasure poem of "Age Ain't Nothing But a Number" by Aaliyah
A werewolf is a thing which demands space for two states of being at once; a living creature which is more than it is at any one time. It holds transition suspended within itself, winding through it. What it was and what it will be informs what it is.
A new durational performance from Robert Yerachmiel Sniderman.
when the sea swallows us / whole—which will be / soon—i will learn to / swallow the whole sea.
They were here at the same time as we were.
All hours are their hour.
But ours, too.
It’s hard to believe it’s been almost 40 years since the wonderful kids of Lord of the Flies stole our hearts, shook us to our core and launched us into a daunting existential crisis that forced us to reevaluate good and evil.
He says: I want it to smell / like the real thing. // The real thing / is a landscape // of work and death–– / the names of our ancestors // slack in our mouths, / just the art of loving // your family line enough / to reproduce it.
I want to know what happens when there is no ending, when Mr. Right remains elusive.
What I want most is to be rendered invisible, but my hair has never been so loud.
She once wrote, “I wish to shed my skin like a snake and become someone else.”