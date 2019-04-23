POETRY

Age

By CHARLEEN MCCLURE

An erasure poem of "Age Ain't Nothing But a Number" by Aaliyah

ENUMERATE

Yet Also

By KATE FELD

A werewolf is a thing which demands space for two states of being at once; a living creature which is more than it is at any one time. It holds transition suspended within itself, winding through it. What it was and what it will be informs what it is.

MICRO

poem without awakening

By MARLIN M. JENKINS

when the sea swallows us / whole—which will be / soon—i will learn to / swallow the whole sea.


RECENTLY PUBLISHED


23 Apr 2019

TRANSLATION

photo of a dry trail with rocks in it

Excerpts from WHAT COMES BACK

By JAVIER PEñALOSA

They were here at the same time as we were.
All hours are their hour.
But ours, too.

17 Apr 2019

POETRY

Becoming Ghost

By CATHY LINH CHE

He says: I want it to smell / like the real thing. // The real thing / is a landscape // of work and death–– / the names of our ancestors // slack in our mouths, / just the art of loving // your family line enough / to reproduce it.

16 Apr 2019

INSIGHT

On Spinsterhood

By STEPHANIE VESSELY

I want to know what happens when there is no ending, when Mr. Right remains elusive.

11 Apr 2019

ESSAY

Bokeh

By ELENA ROBIDOUX

What I want most is to be rendered invisible, but my hair has never been so loud.

9 Apr 2019

MICRO

photo of a long snake on a path in the forest

Skin Like Snake

By LAUREN KOSA

She once wrote, “I wish to shed my skin like a snake and become someone else.”